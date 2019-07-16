On The Lookout For An Unlimited Breakfast Thali?

If you have a delicious breakfast in the morning then the whole day will go good. I went to Gughan keeping the same thought in my mind. Early morning at 8:30 I was there to have some peppy hot food. The ambience was amazing. It was extremely traditional in look. Felt like I was visiting one of the houses in south India. This place was full of positive energy. They have included almost all the south Indian food in their menu and they serve only veg food. I tried here, -Ghee Milagopodi idli: Idli was soft and perfectly cooked. Then it was sauteed with milagopodi Masala. Milagopodi Masala was made from urad daal and red chilli powder. This masala was homemade on their own. -Rasam Vadai: Soft urad daal vadai dipped in tangy and spicy rasam was amazing in taste. Highly recommended. -All day breakfast combo: This can be called as breakfast thali also. Breakfast combo includes vadai, idli, dosa, rasam, sambhar, 3 types of chutneys, Pongal, sheera and filter coffee. They have unlimited thali also. -Ghee Mysore Madras Onion Dosa: Dosa was filled with lots of chopped onion and milagopodi powder masala. It was spicy and amazing in taste. It also had ghee aroma which made our cravings more strong for this dosa.