Trumpet Sky: A Rooftop With Live Music, Great Ambience & Good Food!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Trumpet Sky Lounge

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Dalia Estate, 2nd Floor, 201, Off New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I had recently visited Trumpet Sky Lounge with one of my friends. I was amazed by the stunning Ambience and the good vibes I received from this place. I had ordered the following. STARTER: Murgh Afghani Tikka Murg Lebanese Tikka MAIN COURSE: Murgh Mussalam Cheese Garlic Naan COCKTAIL: Island Affair Long Island Iced Tea DESSERT: Gulab Jamun

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

