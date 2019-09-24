Trumpet Sky: A Rooftop With Live Music, Great Ambience & Good Food!

I had recently visited Trumpet Sky Lounge with one of my friends. I was amazed by the stunning Ambience and the good vibes I received from this place. I had ordered the following. STARTER: Murgh Afghani Tikka Murg Lebanese Tikka MAIN COURSE: Murgh Mussalam Cheese Garlic Naan COCKTAIL: Island Affair Long Island Iced Tea DESSERT: Gulab Jamun