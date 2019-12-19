Looking To Gift Customised Cupcakes? Then Check Out This Bakery ASAP!

The Ocean Bakery has been around for many years and has rightfully gained a reputation for creating some astonishing and beautiful customised cakes for their customers. Apart from aesthetic looking desserts, they ensure the cakes taste great as well. We recently ordered customised cupcakes and were impressed with the neatness of the design and the moist chocolate sponge it was made with. The chocolate cupcakes come served with a thick layer of creamy chocolate frosting and the cakes themselves have Nutella stuffed inside. Apart from this we also found them to be pretty reasonable. A place to bookmark if you're looking for customised cupcakes. They also accept customised orders up to two / three days in advance.