This Cool Fun Bar Is An Ideal Place To Hangout On Weekends

Lord Of The Drinks is one of the popular bars. As of my experience, soon as you enter the ambience is what hits you, next is its large bar counter. I ordered Chicken Alfredo Penne Pasta and Thai style chicken. The pasta was perfectly blended and cooked in white along with the fresh and tender chicken. Thai style chicken: a fresh and tender chicken properly cooked and marinated in various spices and lastly perfectly tossed, makes it's fun have. This is one of the weekend places in the city. Drop by this place for sure.