New Outlet Alert: Lord Of The Drinks Now Open In Powai!

The newest chapter of the successful Lord of the Drinks is now open at the prime location of Delphi Building in Hiranandani, Powai. The place is well-poised to become the next hottest party destination for those who stay or workaround that area. The interiors are lit (quite literally)! There are some quirky elements added to the interiors of the place. For example, the forearm and palm-like pillar supporting the bar area, and appears to really "raise the bar". The innovative shapes of the glassware also caught my attention, especially the ones shaped like a fish. That made me almost drink like a fish from it 😂 The drinks and the food menu are almost familiar if you have been to their Lower Parel and the Andheri locations. I would highly recommend their Galactic G&T though. Classy and refreshing. So when are you making plans to head over to the newest LOTD?!