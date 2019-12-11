Weekend Adventure: Drop By This Amazing Trampoline Park In Malad!

Bounce Inc has a huge huge trampoline park for adults and kids. Located on the 4th Floor of Infiniti Mall in Malad, this place will help you a lot in bursting your stress. You gotta wear your comfy pyjamas and shoes and just bounce and bounce there. They have a huge bouncing section plus the wall bouncing too. This place has huge trampolines and they have taken it to another level. They have a dodge ball section too! Bounce and bounce while you play dodge ball. Also, you can try back fall and just so much more. Perfect to burst the stress on weekends! Also, they have a small canteen in case you're tired or hungry!