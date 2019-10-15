Love Asian & Japanese Cuisine? Drop By Fatty Bao

Fatty Bao is a casual dining restaurant located close to Infinity Mall in Andheri. They specialise in Sushi, Asian & Japanese cuisine. IMO Fatty Bao is one of those few places where the interiors are elegant, offers soothing ambience, food is beautifully presented, tastes delicious, service is quick & prices are reasonable which won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Space/Decor/Ambience: The place offers indoor & outdoor seating. The interiors are beautifully done up & the moment you enter you’ll instantly feel your dining somewhere in Japan. The interiors are elegant yet funky & so peaceful which is quite impressive tbh. The tables were neatly setup & our table server Mr Subhojit took excellent care of all our food needs. Great hospitality. Menu & Service: The Menu is elaborated comprising of Sushi, Bao, wontons, Dumplings, Ramen soupy noodles, Thai yellow, green & Massaman Curry etc. Veg Food & Drinks Orders: Food: * Vegetable Chilli Oil Dumplings * Baked Wonton Cup * Veg Massaman Curry * Exotic Veg Ramen Soupy Noodles Desserts: * Lemongrass Creme Brûlée Drinks: * Grape Fizzler ( mocktail ) * The Elixir ( whiskey-based cocktail ) I loved the fact that I could order their signature dumplings along with wonton cups which was so refreshing & delicious. The dish presentation & taste was outstanding. In terms of quantity & pricing, the portion size is pretty good. The service is quick & no dish goes over the board in terms of sweet/ spice quotient. At times I’ve found Asian food quite mild as an Indian food lover but this place does a fabulous job to balance it out. My Last night dinner experience @ Fatty Bao Andheri outlet turned out delightful.