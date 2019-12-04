Love Authentic Asian? Fatty Bao Is A Place You Need To Head!

The Fatty Bao is a delight for Asian Food lovers. this place has been beautifully done with amazing artefacts and giving it Asian touch! Went here for Sunday Brunch today with a friend. For drinks we ordered: 1. Risky Whiskey: A little mild whiskey-based cocktail with a flavour of lime and orange! 2. Mandlabay: Vodka based Cocktail which was quite a hit! In food, we ordered: 1. Rainbow Sushis: Sushi with the stuffing of avocado, cucumber, iceberg, bell pepper and beetroot cream sauce served with amazing garlic sauce and oyster sauce. One of the best sushis in Mumbai. 2. Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Dimsums: Dimsums were so soft and the mushroom stuffing tasted so good! Loved it! Highly Recommended. 3. Stir-Fried Spinach and Mushroom in sticky jasmine rice: This rice alone tastes very bland. So then we ordered some spicy gravy which complimented the rice well. 4. Vegetable & Garlic Noodles: Normal Hakka noodles but were delicious! For dessert, we ordered the Avocado White Chocolate Cremeux. It had white chocolate avocado parfait, coconut gel and orange caviar and served with coconut icecream. So different and just so yummy! Love Asian Food? Fatty Bao is a must-try!