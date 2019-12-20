All Things Cheese? This Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting!

Swadam Resturant, Hidden place which serves delicious food. It is a nice place for family get-togethers and also for candlelight dinner with your partner. They also have a pretty swimming pool. Starters: Cheese garlic tikka; Must try! This comes with lots of cheese and garlic fry on too which taste so satisfying. Recommendations: Dilkhush kebab Murg musallam with butter naan Cheese garlic tikka Prawns pulav