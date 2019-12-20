All Things Cheese? This Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Swaadam

Bhayandar, Mira Bhayandar
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mira Bhayandar Sports Complex, Near Hanuman Temple, Bhayandar East, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Swadam Resturant, Hidden place which serves delicious food. It is a nice place for family get-togethers and also for candlelight dinner with your partner. They also have a pretty swimming pool. Starters: Cheese garlic tikka; Must try! This comes with lots of cheese and garlic fry on too which taste so satisfying. Recommendations: Dilkhush kebab Murg musallam with butter naan Cheese garlic tikka Prawns pulav

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

