Antiques, Artefacts & Accents: This Store In Fort Is A Treasure Trove

Looking for out-of-the-box home décor or eye-catching accents to give your house a royal revamp? We’ve spotted an amazing store in Fort which stores royal artefacts, furniture and collectibles from different regions across the globe. Called UAE Enterprises, they specialise in curios, chandeliers and our favourite Portuguese & Colonial furniture. In a nutshell, if you’ve always loved your grandparent’s antique furniture and collectibles, you’ll find bunch of products that might amaze you. As you’ll enter the store, you’ll notice a bunch of furniture, chandeliers, antiques and accents lying around the floor and hung on the walls. Starting at INR 5,000, every product in the store is from a different state in India and countries around the globe. A major part of their collection included wooden and glass furniture with beautiful floral carvings. Amongst the many accessories and accents, we were awed by their huge vintage wooden swing we spotted at the display. Another favourite pick? A plum coloured chair with wooden carvings around it. Place these pretty chairs in your living room to add drama and a hint of pop in your home. Looking for something small? We’d say opt for their paintings with fine and floral embroidery. This pretty piece of art comes with wooden and gold frames. If you in game to add some vintage twist to your modern home or simply love admiring art and culture, head to this store in Fort.