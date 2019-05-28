This Place In Bandra Is A Gem With Some Live Jazz Music

One of the best restaurants in Pali Hill for sure. I'm still in the awe of how perfect our experience was. The ambience is very cozy feels just like home. There are a few tables that are very private and feel like your dining room, lighting is adequate with soft music playing. Service is mind-blowing, the one who hosted us was really good with his work. We called for a lot of food that day, mainly starters and a little main course. There wasn't a single dish I could find any fault in, everything was perfect. What we loved the most out of all are these, do not miss them out! Mushroom Car Puchino: Finely chopped mushrooms can never go bad. Tandoori prawns: So soft will literally melt in your mouth. Olive Chicken Tikka: Olive and chicken go too good with each other. Pork Van Dogh: OH damn, you will never find a better one. In the cocktails, definitely go for these. Really smooth and amazing! Demonetization: JD. Need I say more? Smoked Almond old fashioned: Cuban Cigar smoke used. Too good. Pornstar Martini: You can't stop sipping on this one. Desserts have their own delight. The chocolate tart was the best of all. Definitely go for it. Had such a wonderful time at Veranda, I can't wait to go back to try them all!