Desserts On Your Mind? This Outlet Offers Desserts That One Can't Miss Out On!

Love desserts? Head to Cream Lounge! It was a Saturday night so the entire family decided to go out for some quick bites and desserts! And since this place happens to be so near to my home and just beside Aura hotel, we thought of giving it a try! To my surprise, this place was a total delight! We ordered: 1. Jalapeno and Cheese Nachos: Crisp Nachos with jalapeno powder making it little spicier and served with mayo and chipotle cheese dip. So good! 2. Plain French Fries: Perfectly fried and not too oily! 3. Americano Pancake: Yummy chocolate pancakes topped with butter and drizzled with maple syrup. So so yummy! 4. Millionaires Punch Huge Freakshake! It had almost everything! A jar filled with a chocolate shake and topped with chocolate bars like Kitkat, 5 stars, munch, milky bar, lotte choco pie, chocolate balls, chocolate sticks, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Amazing is the word! 5. Pizza Pasta Fries: Fries topped with cheese sauce, mayo and pizza pasta sauce. Delicious! 6. Smiley Potato: Soft from inside, crisp from outside and served with cheese sauce and were so tasty! Haven't been to this place? Visit Now!