Drop By This Place For Authentic Himayan Food With Pretty Decor & Live Music

Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Khar, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rohan Plaza, 5th Floor, 5th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Yeti is a casual dining restaurant located right above Raasta in Khar. They specialise in Himalayan food & serve Asian, Nepalese & Tibetan cuisine. Decor & Ambience: Funky decor, lively ambience, dim lighting, full fetched bar, live DJ, foot tapping music, quick service & polite staff creates an electric buzz at Yeti. Food Review: It was my first time trying Himalayan food so I was excited & nervous all at once. Himalayan food is generally very spicy so do customise/ modify your orders as per your spice preference. Our Veg Food & Drinks Order : Soup * Manchow Soup Appetisers * Veg Momos * Wai Wai Sadeko * Piro Aloo * Yeti Veg Platter Main Course * Ema Dathi * Thakali Thali Drinks * Watermelon Cooler * Buffalo Soldier Our Soup & Appetisers were amazing but our main course was pretty average. We called for a couple of beers, watermelon cooler & their signature cocktail - Buffalo Soldier which tasted good but had loads of ice. Overall: In terms of food, drinks & pricing our variety of food spread was unique, refreshing & portions were sufficient for 2-3 people.

What Could Be Better?

Yeti can definitely work on their food presentation & taste for certain veg dishes. Trying Himalayan food might be a hit or miss for many but it’s unique, one of kind currently offered in Mumbai and IMO everyone should try it just for its sheer experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

