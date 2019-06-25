Drop By This Place For Authentic Himayan Food With Pretty Decor & Live Music

Yeti is a casual dining restaurant located right above Raasta in Khar. They specialise in Himalayan food & serve Asian, Nepalese & Tibetan cuisine. Decor & Ambience: Funky decor, lively ambience, dim lighting, full fetched bar, live DJ, foot tapping music, quick service & polite staff creates an electric buzz at Yeti. Food Review: It was my first time trying Himalayan food so I was excited & nervous all at once. Himalayan food is generally very spicy so do customise/ modify your orders as per your spice preference. Our Veg Food & Drinks Order : Soup * Manchow Soup Appetisers * Veg Momos * Wai Wai Sadeko * Piro Aloo * Yeti Veg Platter Main Course * Ema Dathi * Thakali Thali Drinks * Watermelon Cooler * Buffalo Soldier Our Soup & Appetisers were amazing but our main course was pretty average. We called for a couple of beers, watermelon cooler & their signature cocktail - Buffalo Soldier which tasted good but had loads of ice. Overall: In terms of food, drinks & pricing our variety of food spread was unique, refreshing & portions were sufficient for 2-3 people.