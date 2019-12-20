Love Heels But Dread The Pain? Check Out These Super Comfy Pairs From The Shoe Duet

The Shoe Duet caters to every kind of a woman who enjoys her heels but doesn’t have it in her to bear the pain. Focused on making heels comfortable both, for working professionals and women who are always on their feet managing a busy lifestyle, TSD has ensured that while providing comfort, they don’t compromise of style. They have launched their first ‘Glitter & Pastel’ collection, which is priced between INR 2,000 to INR 3,500, and include must-haves for party lovers and brides. They also have specially crafted casual affair slip-ons and sequenced footwear which are priced between INR 1,000 to INR 4,500.