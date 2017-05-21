If Quirky Notebooks & Gadget Accessories Are Your Jam, This Site Is For You

Daily Objects is a website dedicated to custom-designed phone cases, a5 notebooks and leather products. Budding artists can also collaborate and sell their art via their platform. They have a plethora of designs to choose from, which can be printed on to notebooks of your choice.
Be really patient as the delivery takes about 10-15 days. But it's worth the wait!
Register yourself with their subscription newsletters to get some real steal deals. I once bought a book at for INR 1, no jokes. Want to gift your employees a planner? You can place a bulk order with them as well.
Stationary lovers, go check this amazing website which has offers running throughout the year. You can also download the DailyObjects app for a quick browse.
