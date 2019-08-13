All Pan Asian Lovers Just Hit The Right Spot In Malad

If Pan-Asian is your favourite cuisine you have hit the right place. With a range of cuisines from the land of Asia, this place ensures you have a lovely dining experience. Red Turtle totally speaks out with Asian décor everywhere from Chinese lanterns to Dimsum baskets, Chinese Fan Wall Decors and beautiful colored Umbrella Lights covering the ceiling. Food obviously is quite different than our regular palate but it definitely is worth it. My fav was Yakitori, a Japanese preparation which involves skewering of juicy chicken, onion and capsicum on Kushi (A type of skewer) glazed in sauce and grilled on charcoal fire served with soy sauce. Another thing which astonished me was the quantity of food, order a pot of Pan Fried noodles and it is enough for 3 people. For desserts do try the Custard Bao, a soft bun stuffed with silky smooth custard paste which was my fav. Also, try the amazing range of mocktails inspired by the staple Asian ingredients such as Green Tea & Basil. Mekong Cooler, Oii Ocha, Oriental Fuse & Thai Spritzer to name a few. Overall this place served some mouthwatering Authentic Asian delicacies which I truly relished upon. The ambience is quite subtle with Asian vibes all around. Definitely recommended for a lovely experience. Happy Fooding 🙂