Royal China Has A New, More Affordable Version With KUAI Kitchen In SoBo

Nothing comes for free, yes we know that, put good things can’t always be super expensive either, right? So while we love the out-of-this-world delicious food at Royal China and now Jia, we have to admit that a meal for two is still priced at the higher end. So we’re really excited about the newest venture by the owners of these eateries because not only does KUAI Kitchen {that’s the name} serve oriental cuisine, it’s also an affordable option. That’s right!

KUAI Kitchen perfectly brings together a fine-dining experience that can be had at pocket-friendly prices. They serve oriental cuisine, dim sums and sushi, and are a quick service restaurant as well as a delivery outlet {only in South Mumbai}. The eatery is cute and cozy with wall graffiti inspired from the street art movement and is brightly lit.

Check out their prawn and chive dumplings, truffle edamame dumplings, or some deliciousness in the form of Crispy Seaweed, Chicken Yakitori Skewers, Diced Tenderloin in Truffle Oil, Mushroom Pot Rice and much more. They also have pretty kick-ass sushi, so feel free to dig into the Prawn Tempura Roll, Crunchy California Roll, and much more. They also have something known as the ‘KUAI Tiffin’ which includes one appetiser, one main course, one rice or noodle dish and one soft beverage available with either chicken, fish, prawns or vegetarian. However, this combo box is only available at the restaurant They of course have desserts too, so really, do not hold yourself.