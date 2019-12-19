Love Your Dosas? Head To Dakshinayan For Home-Style South Indian Delicacies

Casual Dining

Dakshinayan

Malabar Hill, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

183, Teen Batti Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When it comes to South India, one cannot miss out the scrumptious cuisines served in each region. South Indian food has earned fame all-round the globe. Some of the most famous South Indian dishes that people come across are idli, vada, sambar, dosa, appam, and many more. Already drooling, right? Don’t worry, Dakshinayan in Malabar Hill has got you covered. The restaurant is always overcrowded with people waiting to try delicious South Indian fare. If you like spicy food, then you are in the right place. They serve home-style bisi bele bath, mulagapudi idli, and a variety of Pongal.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, and Bae.

Other Outlets

Dakshinayan

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4

Hotel Anand, Near Hare Krishna Temple, Gandhigram Road, Juhu, Mumbai

