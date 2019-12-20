Fusion Confusion: Try The Pizza Idli & South Indian-Style Bagels At This Ghatkopar Eatery

Did the arrival of the Mcdosa by Mcdonalds shock you, entertain you or thrill you? Get this, a restaurant in Ghatkopar has been making pizza idli and South Indian bagels for quite some time now.
We all have our quirks. Some of you may have loved the McDosa, while the world was hatin’ on it. {We don’t judge}.
Food & Taste Theory, an eatery in Ghatkoper has been experimenting with unlikely combinations all this while. First up is the South Indian bagel, which is a medhu vada shaped like a bagel and smeared with cheese, mayo and garlic. {INR 100}
Still interested? Try the pizza idli – a large, soft idli seasoned with oregano and cheese, for INR 120 a pop. Besides these unusual food babies, are some soups, great fondues, sizzlers as well as pizzas, rice dishes and pastas.
Have some fun with your food. Who said you had to travel to experience something different?
