Fusion Confusion: Try The Pizza Idli & South Indian-Style Bagels At This Ghatkopar Eatery

We all have our quirks. Some of you may have loved the McDosa, while the world was hatin’ on it. {We don’t judge}.

Food & Taste Theory, an eatery in Ghatkoper has been experimenting with unlikely combinations all this while. First up is the South Indian bagel, which is a medhu vada shaped like a bagel and smeared with cheese, mayo and garlic. {INR 100}

Still interested? Try the pizza idli – a large, soft idli seasoned with oregano and cheese, for INR 120 a pop. Besides these unusual food babies, are some soups, great fondues, sizzlers as well as pizzas, rice dishes and pastas.