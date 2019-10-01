Don’t Miss Out On This Stunning Restaurant In Versova!

When you walk in through the tiny door (which your eye will totally miss), you’ll get blown away with the rustic look of this place, Jamjar Diner! The over-powering teal, the toppling wooden cupboards and the antiques placed ever so beautifully, is going to make sure you visit here ever so often! Also, A JUKEBOX! Do you need another excuse? Moving on to the food, I’ve been here for breakfast and lunch. Starting with the breakfast, they have a good number of options for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians, not missing out on Vegans or the ones who are on Keto! They have a variety of teas and coffees along with options of several other beverages including fresh juices. I had the Keto Akuri, along with some Strawberry and Cream Tea which was spot on! Now for lunch, I went with some Keto Flamed Grilled Chicken for the appetiser and for the Keto Chargrilled Chicken Habibi for my main which I found to be a bit on the drier side but taste-wise, on point! The prices are well-placed and the quantity is great! This diner has seating on the ground floor as well as on a deck over it, as well as an outdoor seating! The service is impeccable and the ambience is good for a date or to chill with your friends! A very very Instagrammable Diner and you won’t leave without your photo gallery full! It has a couple of branches around Mumbai, so don’t miss out on the place!