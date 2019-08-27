Pretty Decor, Well Stocked Bar & Good Food, This Place Is Worth Checking Out!

Visited Tamasha in the evening to catch up with my best friend. Their ambience is very pleasing and full of lights! They have the best music to enjoy your food with. I was served by Kumar & Sonu and I was well served. What I ordered : • Green Lust • Tamasha Punch • Mozzarella Cheese Beetroot Kebab • Tikka Trilogy • Spicy chicken & chive dumpling • Melody Brownies Good time to visit this place is in the evening. I heard their Dahi Kebab are good which I missed out on, and shall try someday sooner. A must visit place.