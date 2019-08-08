Amazing Mocktails & Incredible Food At This Restaurat In Sandy's

A random visit to this place walking on Streets of Chembur. I am impressed by the taste of the food and the variety of cocktail they serve in Sandy's Den. It a small cosy place with some good music that makes ur mood. I liked their cocktails more but even the food was worth every penny. The staff is polite and guides you through for the recommendation. We had, 1. Pepper black 2.Oreo Cookie Shake 3. Dragon fruit Mojito 4. Safe in die hard 5. Special Carbon Nachos chicken 6. Special Chicken Kheema Tacos 7. Special Nachni Nachos Chicken 8. Prawns in Hot garlic sauce 9. Schezwan Cheese ball with mayo ( Recommend) 10. Sizzling brownie with vanilla ice cream.