Listen Up Chocoholics! Order Away From This Place Asap

If you are a lover of chocolate like me try this out. It's known as the chocolate mud pastry. It costs around ₹185 with GST & delivery charges, but I had a coupon code so got it for ₹105 only. This pastry has a chocolate sponge base with light & airy chocolate moose as filling. It is decorated with tempered chocolate. They have many more cakes like Belgian chocolate cake. They have amazing chocolate pastries menu. Do check out Sassy Teaspoon right away!