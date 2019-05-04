Listen Up Chocoholics! Order Away From This Place Asap

Bakeries

Sassy Teaspoon

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pali Darshan, Ground Floor, Shop 3, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a lover of chocolate like me try this out. It's known as the chocolate mud pastry. It costs around ₹185 with GST & delivery charges, but I had a coupon code so got it for ₹105 only. This pastry has a chocolate sponge base with light & airy chocolate moose as filling. It is decorated with tempered chocolate. They have many more cakes like Belgian chocolate cake. They have amazing chocolate pastries menu. Do check out Sassy Teaspoon right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Kids, Big Group

Other Outlets

Sassy Teaspoon

Nariman Point, Mumbai

Express Towers, Ground Floor, Next To HDFC Bank, Nariman Point, Mumbai

