You've Gotta Visit Farids Seekh Kabab Centre For Their Yum Appetizers!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Farid Seekh Kabab Center

Jogeshwari, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 13, Kismat Compound, Behram Baug Road, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

My friends and I have been searching for some Tunday Kababs for some time now and as luck would have it we spotted this place on our way to Farid Seekh Kabab Centre. The place was decent and we only ordered two things. Their Tunday Kabab and Mutton seekh kabab. Their mutton seekh kabab was average, nothing special but their Tunday was fantastic. It was soft and delicious. It had a nice crispy outer layer and silky smooth meaty filling. We had their Ulte Tawa Ki Roti with it, a great combination. Going back. Great kababs we ordered two plates of the Tunday and that was after we ate at Farid's Seekh Kabab Centre.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Farid Seekh Kabab Center

Jogeshwari, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 13, Kismat Compound, Behram Baug Road, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai

image-map-default