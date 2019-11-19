You've Gotta Visit Farids Seekh Kabab Centre For Their Yum Appetizers!

My friends and I have been searching for some Tunday Kababs for some time now and as luck would have it we spotted this place on our way to Farid Seekh Kabab Centre. The place was decent and we only ordered two things. Their Tunday Kabab and Mutton seekh kabab. Their mutton seekh kabab was average, nothing special but their Tunday was fantastic. It was soft and delicious. It had a nice crispy outer layer and silky smooth meaty filling. We had their Ulte Tawa Ki Roti with it, a great combination. Going back. Great kababs we ordered two plates of the Tunday and that was after we ate at Farid's Seekh Kabab Centre.