All Dolled Up: Lucknowi Embroidery And Kurtas You Need From Fashions

We found this little boutique on Colaba Causeway that specializes in Lucknowi-style embroidery in pretty kaftans and kurtas. The store has a wide collection catering to varying sizes and prices points. Handcrafted fashion and clothing label Umikas is one of the labels stocked at Fashions. They're known for their beautiful hand-stiched embroidery. After speaking to the sales staff, we found out that no two pieces are exactly alike as they are made by hand. They also feature clothing from the brand Orchid in store. While most of the clothing here is on the more traditional side, they do also have contemporary pieces like short kurtas and tops too. Crepe tops were priced at INR 2490 and prices went up to INR 4,990 for more detailed work. Staff are friendly and knowledgeable about the brands and are very helpful in making sure you have a great shopping experience!