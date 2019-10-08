Lucknow's Awadhi Cuisine Now In Navi Mumbai!

Nawaabs have a great spread of kebabs, tikkas, chaps and biryanis to choose from which give you Authentic-Lucknowi taste that will make you want more. ⁣⁣ We tried, 🍽 Masaledar Aloo Cheese roll, the name suggests all, aloo and chatpata masalas with melting the cheese. 🍽Paneer Masala Tikka roll, paneer tikka made in a great blend of masalas. ⁣ 🍽Dal Makhani, chur churi naan and jeera rice which was flavoursome and lovely. Their Dal Makhani is a must-try. 🍽Veg chaap with creamy sauce is kind of crispy toast with yum thick white creamy sauce. 🍽Dahi kebab with mint chutney is little sour but goes great with mint chutney. And for dessert, of course, there are Lucknow's world-class 🍽 Firni for you here in Navi Mumbai❤️ Highly recommended if you want to try Authentic Lucknowi Cuisine Or want a place to go for lunch with friends or family