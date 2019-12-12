This Legendary Outlet Serves Delicious Food With A Beautiful Decor!

Geoffrey's ❤️ This place has been serving Mumbaikars for more than 25 years and is an Iconic Pub in Mumbai. One of the only place with British Colonial Ambience. I finally got a chance to visit this Iconic Place. I took my friends for Lunch and trust me they couldn't thank me enough. We were lucky enough to witness their new Gin Cocktails Menu. We tried a variety of Cocktails from this Menu. All the cocktails were simply superb. The food served here is also very good. They have a perfect balance of food dishes that go with the Drinks. We tried some nice dishes like the Bucket-O-Wings Hummus with Pita Bread, Ultimate Fries, Spinach dumplings, etc. We ended with their New York Philadelphia Cheesecake which was mind-blowing. A perfect end to our Lunch.