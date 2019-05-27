This Small Little Joint In Powai Is Popular For Its Lebanese & Mexican Cuisine

Pick Pocket is a small joint in Powai which houses Lebanese Cuisine as well as Mexican and Italian under the name El Rancho. We opted for Pick Pocket as I love Lebanese Food. I have become a big fan of this place. It offers some amazing variety of Pockets which are yummy and delicious. POCKETS: Butter Chicken Chicken Tikka Masala Paneer Tikka Masala Mediterranean Patty I loved all the pockets especially the Butter Chicken and Paneer Tikka Masala. SMALL PLATES Fattoush Chicken Salad Mezze Platter The Salad and the Platter both were amazing. The Salad was a little salty. The Chef must take care of the Salt quantity next time. MAIN COURSE Chicken Berry Pulao Kabsa Chicken Rice Two amazing main course dishes. Both the Rice were so flavourful and nicely cooked. We loved them to the core.