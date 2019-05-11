Head To Bombar For The Most Refreshing Cocktails

Bombar is a recently opened skyline restaurant, in the locality of Goregaon West. We sipped a few Cocktails which were really nice. -Sex on the beach ( Most Recommended ) -Sangria Appetizers; Kalmi Chicken Tandoor: This dish was one of the mostly recommendable dishes at Bombar. It was served peeping hot at our table. It was Smokey, juicy and was well marinated and smoked served right from the tandoor. The portion size surely did justice for the price. Lamb "kheema Ghotala" shepherd pie: Well and slow cooked finely minced kheema enriched with savoury flavours within topped with roasted potatoes given a shape a liked a pie. Crispy Calamari: Squids were well-marinated shallow fried for calamari for the perfect crunchiness and texture, Crispy Calamari ring were well presented on a stick Chocolate Bombar: It was a sizzling brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, the brownie was covered from the top with me made of chocolate