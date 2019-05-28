Brunch At This Pretty Place With The Beautiful View Of The Marine Lines

Some Restaurants are on your Bucket List and this was the one for me. Finally, I visited The Bay view and trust me I fell in love with this place more. This place gives you a serene and beautiful view of the Marine Lines. It's so peaceful to just watch the view and have a lovely Dining experience. We opted for the Lunch Buffet and left very much happy with our Experience. They have such a widespread Buffet for the visitors. Food is the best hands down. APPETIZERS: The Soups and Appetizers came to the Table. A very few limited options but very yummy and delicious. I loved the Shorba and appetizers. BUFFET: I tried a different option from the Salad Bar, the Bakery, Main course, and the Dessert options. I loved the following dishes a lot. -Crab Sushi: A big fan of Sushi and this was one of the best. -Chicken Pepper Salami: Lovely salami with a hint of pepper. -Bengali Chicken Curry: This was an authentic Bengali curry with delicious Chicken pieces. -Paan Cheesecake: My Dessert as well as a dish of the day. Wow, this was such a unique and mouthwatering dessert. I was simply floored by this Cheesecake. I definitely recommend this place for Buffet Lovers. Food: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 4/5