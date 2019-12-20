When In Thane, Head To Amaati For A Vegetarian Four-Course Meal At INR 599!

Amaati is a fine dining restaurant in Thane that serves Continental, Asian and Indian along with fusion mocktails and desserts. Amaati has used modern minimalistic designs ideas with the combination of blue, beige with golden decor items here and there that fill up the void spaces of the interior. The walls are adorned with abstract shaped frames at distances and the golden minimal partition at one end highlights the space. Amaati has launched a curated four-course meal at INR 599 with modern and Indian cuisines which can suit the taste of every age. The four-course meal includes mocktails/soup, appetizer, main course, and dessert. Though I thought it ended here, I was told I can get a repeat of any dishes I ordered. Isn't it a great deal in INR 599? They also have A-La-Carte Menu if a four-course meal is not your choice! Their menu is extensive with Vegetarian Dishes from around the world. Best Dishes from their Four-Course Meal - Mocktails: Guava Twist - Served in a Cocktail Glass, Guava Twist is a spicy mocktail made with Guava, Worcester sauce, and Tabasco. Appetizer: Three Dip Platter - French Fries, Thyme bread croutons, Potato Wedges served along with beetroot hummus, marinara sauce, and spiced cheese sauce. Most recommended dish. Paneer Kurkure - Crunchy from Outside (papad coated) and Soft paneer from Inside, makes this an ideal appetizer to enjoy with mocktails. Served along with mint chutney. Main Course: Peshwari Kofta & Kulcha - Subz kofta in Peshwari gravy served along with the choice of bread. Classic Pesto Pizza - Thin crispy pesto pizza topped with sun-dried tomatoes and olives. Dessert: Gulab Jamun - Soaked in Kesar Chashni, Gulab Jamun makes it a perfect ending to a scrumptious meal. A-La-Carte Menu - Cottage Cheese Concasse Sizzler: Herbed Rice served along with sizzling cottage cheese in Concasse sauce and grilled veggies. It is a medium spiced dish, highly recommended. All in all, I was more than enthralled with the portion size of food, variety of dishes, and value of this four-course meal and A-La-Carte choice.