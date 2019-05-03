I have fallen in love with The Good Bowl's delivery outlet. They serve one of the best Bowls in town. Butter Chicken Flavoured Rice: Wow this bowl was so yummy and delicious. I just hope that they increase the quantity of the chicken in this Bowl.Chicken tikka Mac and Cheese: A desi version of Mac and Cheese which was so flavourful and tasty. I loved this dish.
The Good Bowl
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
Also On The Good Bowl
Comments (0)