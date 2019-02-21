A Sports Bar With Luxurious Interiors which Converts Into A Club Post 9:00 PM

Ark 2.0 @ Courtyard Marriot (Chakala) is one of the finest clubs around Andheri East and perhaps one of the best when it comes to cocktails served in a bedazzled and an elegant manner. The interiors are dark, luxurious, classy, modern and get's you in the grove right as you step in. The seating is for around 50 people at max but post 10 PM this place turns into a CLUB and could easily accommodate thrice the limit. With all that said - there is absolutely no compromise on the food, service, drinks, cocktails. The staff here are smart looking gentlemen and courteous, quick service and value for money menu offering. Some of their best-presented cocktails are around INR 400 to INR 500 while the same can be said for STARTERS and ASIAN BOWLS. We as a group of friends tried the following: ▶Golden Nectar Cocktail - Stunning..!! The best in the presentation for me so far. A large 8 inch Queen Honey Bee shaped object in which a LOW CAL COCKTAIL is served. Turmeric infused Gin + Honey + Green Goose Berry Juice + Pineapple Juice + Indian Basil *Rated - 5/5* ▶Night Lamp - A bulb installed on a night lamp. How does that sound? You actually need to loosen the bulb and then drink it up. Mild and refreshing taste containing Absolut Vodka + Beer + Peach Juice + Orange Juice + Passion Fruit Syrup + Lime Juice + Kaffirlime leaves *Rated - 5/5* ▶Woody Malt - Served in a perfume bottle which looks and is presented in a perfumed casing. Malt Whisky + Ginger Lime + Honey + Lime *Rated - 5/5* ▶Sensual Jasmine - Served in a perfume bottle which looks and is presented in a perfumed casing. Strong drink served with Jasmine infused Absolut Vodka + Red Wine + Pear Liqueur + Tangerine Bitters + Lychee & Lime Juice *Rated - 5/5* ▶Pork Ribs - Classic Pork Ribs served alongside Potatoe Wedges & BBQ sauce. The simple and beautiful presentation served in a white deep bowl. *Rated - 4/5* ▶Kheema Pao - Simple and effective. Tiny baby pavs served in a small steel bowl of wonderfully cooked Kheema. *Rated - 4/5* ▶Kung Pao Prawns - Classic Chinese flavours of Vinegar, Soy Sauce, Peppercorns, Chili Pepper Flakes, Garlic, Ginger and generous service of around 8 medium sized Prawns. *Rated - 4/5* ▶Galouti on Ulta Tawa - Just as you get it in the streets of Delhi. Super soft dumplings of Galouti Kebab that they almost melt in your mouth as you scoop it in. *Rated - 5/5* ▶Lamb Panang Curry - Classic Thai Coconut Flavors which is similar to Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a nutty peanut flavour served on a bed of flat noodles. *Rated - 4/5* Overall a great destination for your next Party with a great new menu offering a wide range of Alcohol and dine in experience. A must visit on your to-do list.