Luxury Dining With A Spectacular View Of The Arabian Sea & Marine Drive

The Bayview Restaurant is located on the 1st floor of Hotel Marine Plaza, which is situated at Marine Lines. We recently paid a visit to this restaurant to experience their Lunch Buffet. It is one of the best Luxury places to dine. The best part is the view of Arabian sea, you get to dine in front of the spectacular view of the sea. The ambience is quite cosy and relaxing. The staff is very polite and friendly. Though it was a buffet, service was up to the mark. Loved the Mocktail: ‘Jade Gardern’. We opted for the vegetarian buffet (they also have an option for non-veg buffet): 3 Starters, Soup, Salads, Main course, Desserts.