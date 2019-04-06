Ekaani: We Found Where You Can Find Italian Luxury Gifting Options In Mumbai

Ekaani is located on Colaba Causeway and has a wide selection of imported Italian gifts and decorative pieces. From silver-plated ornate tea trays to elegant ceramics, crystalware, photo frames, jewellery boxes and more, there's a lot to choose from here. The store stocks high-end labels from Versace to Noritake and Roberto Cavalli. The store also offers customised gifting options for corporates and for special occasions. So if you're looking for an elegant gift to give a friend or a beautiful piece to upgrade your home, Ekaani is a good place to start!