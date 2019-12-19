Order Away A Variety Of Comfort Food From This Delivery Kitchen In Santacruz

Lyfe Kitchen is a delivery kitchen located in Santacruz West, Mumbai which serves a whole variety of comfort food from Indian and international cuisines like Continental, Thai, Chinese and even from North India. Launched in the year 2018 Lyfe has a very impressive interesting menu where the whole concept is to Love your food every day! which is an acronym for LYFE. I found the service to be great as the order arrived on time. The packaging was compact and very good with decent branding on it. What I really liked about this place is that even though it's a delivery kitchen the presentation of every dish was excellent. The food looked fresh, simple, clean and filled the room with the beautiful aroma coming from the dishes. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: Appetizers: 1. Cheesy Garlic Bread Rs 99 (8 pieces) 5*/5 Each slice of bread had a lovely layer of buttery garlic flavour topped with a generous amount of cheese and fresh herbs. I think it was worth every penny, do give it a try. 2. Herb Roasted Sweet Potato Rs 199 5*/5 Sweet potatoes are a really good choice for a healthy diet plan. I love eating sweet potatoes and I truly enjoyed these ovens baked herbed sweet potatoes which were diced in cubes and baked along with the skin. It had a subtle flavour of oregano and chilli flakes served with creamy cheesy side dip. The cheese dip was also nice. Must try! Mains 3. Fusilli Al Pesto pasta Rs 349 4.5*/5 Lyfe has endless choices for pasta they have penne, spaghetti, fusilli, farfalle, linguine, quinoa fusilli, whole wheat pasta etc.... you can even do your own customized version of the pasta. Fusilli pasta tossed in fresh basil pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese, served with 3 pieces of garlic bread. The taste was amazing and the only thing I felt was the quantity of the parmesan cheese could be better also the price of the pasta is little at the higher end similar to fine dining restaurants and can be improved for delivery kitchens unless they plan to launch an outlet in future. 4. American Grilled Chicken Breast Rs 349 5*/5 This was the star dish of this restaurant, loved every bit of it. The chicken breast was moist, perfectly cooked and had locked all the juices and flavour in the dish. These are basically tender chicken breast grilled in lemon and herbs sauce, the herbed mashed potato served along with this dish had a very nice and creamy texture. The seared exotic vegetables were zucchini, cherry tomato, carrots, broccoli, beans, baby sweet corn, served with jous/mushroom sauce. You also get jous separately which you can add as per your taste buds. This dish even justified the prices because it was very well presented, had amazing flavours and had a great amount of greens. Highly Recommended! 5. Chicken Boneless Biryani Handi Rs 349 4.5*/5 The presentation of the handi biryani was again bang-on. It was served in a beautiful earthy clay pot covered with wheat flour dough cooked in all the biryani delicious masala. Garnished with fried onions and mint and coriander leaves. The only thing was that the quantity of fried onions could be little less as most portions were having little more sweetness coming from the fried onions. It was served with a beautiful simple raita and a nice bottle of salted plain refreshing chaas. 7. Chocolate Walnut Brownie Shake Rs 199 5*/5 OMG, I loved this shake. Such an amazing taste of chocolate brownie and walnuts. It had chunks of chocolate pieces in it and a good amount of walnuts. Highly Recommended. Overall Value for Money: 4.5*/5 only for few of the pricing strategy but giving it a 5*/5 because of the amazing taste of the food and service provided.