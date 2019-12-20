Artsy And Sustainable: This Powai Store Sells Hand-Crafted Apparel, Bags, And More

Their store in Powai Plaza has a range of Mughal-style kurtis (starting INR 3,000) and dresses (starting INR 1,800). We found their palm-leaf bags that are skillfully crafted by the artisans in Chettinad. They also have ceramic jewellery which for which the ceramic is sourced from Pondicherry. The ajrak stoles come from INR 3,000 upwards and sarees at approximately INR 8,000. Their home decor is eclectic and has stuff sourced from Kutch and South India. You will find bits and pieces of the entire country in one store, and the best part is that everything's sustainable.

