Established in 2009 as a platform to promote the use of traditional Indian crafts in the urban market place, Maati makes hand-crafted and hand-woven products for women, and their designs are an eclectic mix of traditional and modern styles.
Artsy And Sustainable: This Powai Store Sells Hand-Crafted Apparel, Bags, And More
What Makes It Awesome
Their store in Powai Plaza has a range of Mughal-style kurtis (starting INR 3,000) and dresses (starting INR 1,800). We found their palm-leaf bags that are skillfully crafted by the artisans in Chettinad. They also have ceramic jewellery which for which the ceramic is sourced from Pondicherry. The ajrak stoles come from INR 3,000 upwards and sarees at approximately INR 8,000. Their home decor is eclectic and has stuff sourced from Kutch and South India. You will find bits and pieces of the entire country in one store, and the best part is that everything's sustainable.
Pro-Tip
Their home decor section deserves a special mention for its designs and quality. The cushion covers start at INR 160 and are a must-have from Maati.
