Not Just A Beach: Four Reasons To Head To Madh Island This Weekend

Who says you need to get out of Mumbai and escape to Goa to unwind from the city stress when you can just spend a day at Madh Island? All you need is a ferry, football and comfy shoes to explore this tiny island. Madh Island can be easily accessible by train, bus or car. If you're opting for local trains, Malad is the nearest station (12 km). There are plenty of bus and taxi options available from the station. However, if you're looking for a great road trip, self-drive is the best option. The most cost-effective and convenient would be taking the ferry from Versova.
Here’s our guide to Madh Island and what all it offers apart from the private bungalows and farmhouses that are used for shoots.
Comments (0)