Not Just A Beach: Four Reasons To Head To Madh Island This Weekend

The best way to get Madh Island is to get the ferry from Versova jetty. There they have regular ferries plowing – one being the regular one (INR three one way) and a speed boat (INR 10 one way). From there, catch an auto directly outside the jetty (it’ll cost you approximately INR 80) to Erangal beach.

Erangal village is a colourful and picturesque quaint town by the blue Arabia sea. It’s a close-knit community- and the houses have been done up beautifully. Cross the village to come to the Erangal beach – and you’ll find St Bonaventure Church. It’s a small church which has been there since 1940. Since the renovation is going on we were asked to go via the back door. It’s a quintessential village church – which hosts mass every Tuesday 7pm onwards.

We did not find too many visitors and were by ourselves in the church for quite a while. Its USP is that it’s bang opposite the beach with a pretty neat sea-view though the beach is mainly for fishermen to dry their fishes.

#LBBTip: We found green parrots fluttering around the high-rise windows of the church.

Timings: 8am to 1pm, 4pm to 8pm