Madarsam is a brand by chef Shirath offering traditional south Indian dishes. Coming to my experience:- -Medu Wada: This was the classic done right. Consisted of 6-8 medu wadas and with chutney. They didn't provide sambhar but the chutney was Delicious. Wadas were good in taste. -Vegetable Stew: This consisted of a lot of vegetables from cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots etc. This had a watery consistency taste was good, not spicy at all. -Bisbele Bhaath: The rice was amazing here. It reminded of dal rice. This was not spicy and it's suitable for kids! -Neer Dosa: I highly recommend this, it was so soft, thin and tasted great with the chutney they gave. -Panagam: This is my first time having this drink but it is one of the best drinks I ever had. It was sweet, refreshing and very light. I couldn't figure out with what this drink was made of but it tasted really great and definitely worth the money. -Kheer: Loved this dessert. It is mildly sweet with the lord of raisins in it and tasted delicious. Perfect end to our meal.
Madrasam: Revival Of Southern Native & Introduction To Delicious Comfort Food
What Could Be Better?
Vegetable stew lacks some flavour punch and kheer needs to be in more quantity
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
