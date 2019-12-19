This New Restaurant Is Serving Baklava Lollipops & 11 Types Of Hummus
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
At Maffy’s, it’s all about the little details. And it skillfully puts together its Mediterranean, Indian, and Middle-Eastern culinary experiences that you can savour while you enjoy the sea-facing view that the restaurant offers. The interiors are colorful, and charismatic, with a floral-patterned ceiling, which is coupled with blue and white Mediterranean style wall plates and decorative murals to create a warm, distinct indoor experience.
Start with their signature Hummus, in which they (of course) have a plethora of options. We'd suggest you order for the smoky cauliflower hummus (INR 325), or the pulled chicken hummus (INR 350). In case you're health-conscious, their 'Oh Morocco' salad, for INR 375, is for you. Salads, in general, are an important part of Arabic meals, and the ones at Maffy's are both fresh, and delicious. This salad is an amalgamation of spinach, crunchy and spicy oats and feta cheese.
We've given you enough deets to plan a trip to SoBo and hog to your heart's content!
The restaurant opens today, at 5 PM. Reserve your tables already, guys!
