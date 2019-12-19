Broke Scenes? This Maggie Joint In Matunga Will Definitely Satiate Your Hunger

Messy bowl located at Matunga circle. It is always crowdy. I visited here yesterday with my friends as we got a lot of good reviews about it. Also, it is one of the cheapest Maggi joints I have ever been too. I ordered : Crispy Maggi: This Maggi is like Chinese bhel and it worth for 90 RS and because I like it with mayonnaise so I took it for 20rs Szechuan Maggi: It was okish I didn't like much. I'm a big fan of Szechuan sauce but it didn't even taste like. It was spicy and tangy. Worth for 95rs. Tandoori Maggi: It was like regular Maggie loaded with veggies and paneer it was having little bit hint of a tandoor. Chipotle Maggi: It was something different but amazing. Regular Maggi was topped with a lot of veggies and Chipotle sauce. One of the best combination I ever had. Worth of 95rs. Tandoori pizza: it was loaded with veggies paneer and cheese. Very tasty. Worth for 172rs Classic pizza: It was something different loaded with Maggi and lots of cheese. Worth for 172rs. Cold coffee: It was basic, worth for 100rs. Lemon mint mojito: Nothing great about it, worth for 92rs. Overall the place was amazing.
