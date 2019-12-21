Magnificent Peacock’ Canvas Painting Party At Diva Yoga Studio

Have you touched your paint-brushes since years? If not, then Paintology’s Paint-party is the perfect way to get back to your long-lost hobby or to indulge in painting for fun! To come to our painting-party, you do not need any painting experience as we guide you from scratch at each and every step to finish a painting! Don’t worry, you don’t need any drawing skills as we do that for you!

Paintology is known to indulge people into painting for fun , and to de-stress one’s mind and soul, for which you don’t need to know

painting! Yes! Absolutely, no painting experience is needed.

Paint this beautiful ‘Magnificent Peacock’ painting with Paintology on a canvas with various painting techniques and fun loving

methods. You can either gift it to someone or hang it in your home.

Includes all the painting materials + complimentary food vouchers worth Rs.300.