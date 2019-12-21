Magnificent Peacock’ Canvas Painting Party At Diva Yoga Studio

Hosted By Paintology
Magnificent Peacock’ Canvas Painting Party

₹ 1800 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Diva Yoga Studio

Address: Kwality House, 3rd Floor, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

What's Happening?

Have you touched your paint-brushes since years? If not, then Paintology’s Paint-party is the perfect way to get back to your long-lost hobby or to indulge in painting for fun! To come to our painting-party, you do not need any painting experience as we guide you from scratch at each and every step to finish a painting! Don’t worry, you don’t need any drawing skills as we do that for you!

Paintology is known to indulge people into painting for fun , and to de-stress one’s mind and soul, for which you don’t need to know

painting! Yes! Absolutely, no painting experience is needed.

Paint this beautiful ‘Magnificent Peacock’ painting with Paintology on a canvas with various painting techniques and fun loving

methods. You can either gift it to someone or hang it in your home.

Includes all the painting materials + complimentary food vouchers worth Rs.300.

Make a note

Come-sip-paint and take a beautiful piece of art with you home! No late entries. Please be at the venue 10 mins prior to the event time. if you are late by 15 min, entry will not be given.

Price

