Up In The Sahyadris, This Down-To-Earth Guesthouse Is An Idyllic Getaway

The property has its own garden and for a little extra, you can book a garden-view room for a little more seclusion and calming garden views. Stoke up the bonfire on a chilly evening and enjoy the cool breeze and crackling flames. A restaurant on site makes this perfect for those of us too lazy to venture out in search of the next meal.



Venna Lake with its bright paddle boats is just a hop, skip and jump away, and a pretty forested road winds to Lingmala Falls. Bombay Point is also a short 6-km car or rickshaw ride away, making this cottage ideal for those looking to explore Mahabaleshwar's many natural attractions.

Easy on the pocket, this budget-friendly getaway is the perfect place to unwind and un-Mumbai!

