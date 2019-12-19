Up In The Sahyadris, This Down-To-Earth Guesthouse Is An Idyllic Getaway

Homestays

C.P. Cottage

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
4.2

13, Gadalwadi, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Escape the hustle and bustle of urban life with a relaxing getaway at C.P. Cottage in Mahabaleshwar. This budget-friendly cottage features cozy rooms that are simply furnished, with wooden accents adding a rustic touch.

What Makes It Awesome

The property has its own garden and for a little extra, you can book a garden-view room for a little more seclusion and calming garden views. Stoke up the bonfire on a chilly evening and enjoy the cool breeze and crackling flames. A restaurant on site makes this perfect for those of us too lazy to venture out in search of the next meal.

Venna Lake with its bright paddle boats is just a hop, skip and jump away, and a pretty forested road winds to Lingmala Falls. Bombay Point is also a short 6-km car or rickshaw ride away, making this cottage ideal for those looking to explore Mahabaleshwar's many natural attractions. 

Easy on the pocket, this budget-friendly getaway is the perfect place to unwind and un-Mumbai!

Pro-Tip

Book to snuggle up with your bae and enjoy evenings sipping steaming cups of chai and nibbling on makai patties.

Disclaimer: Please note that while writing this piece, the price was INR 2,000 for two people. For more details on booking, please contact the owner. 

