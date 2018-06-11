Chicken Vada Pav For INR 20, Mutton Khichda For INR 30: This Khao Galli Is A Meat Eater's Dream

To start with, khichda is a dish we truly, truly love. This slow-cooked meat preparation is hard to master, so when we did try it at the Raees Kebab Corner, priced at INR 30, we honestly didn’t expect it to be as good. The meat was well-cooked, and the flavours in the khichda were just right. The fried onion, mint and lemon garnishing enhanced the taste of this dish. This stall is also very famous for its baida roti, and watching its preparation is an experience in itself. Priced at INR 40, the baida roti is extremely heavy and greasy, so in case you feel like you haven’t consumed enough calories in a day, you know where to go. This stall has been around for 70 years, and the kebabs they sell here are the best on the street. So do try their chicken and beef seekh kebabs priced at INR 100 and INR 80 per plate.