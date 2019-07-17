Glam Up: Here's A List Of Make-up Artists To Get You Party Ready

From simple and elegant party looks to glammed up dolls on the runway, Tejaswini has a look in mind for everybody! She has some fabulous projects to her name, and we love the fact that we don’t have to break our bank accounts to get an appointment with her. She also does airbrush makeup (yep, the stuff that happens backstage at Fashion Week!).

Starts at - INR 3,500 for basic party looks and INR 15,000 for weddings