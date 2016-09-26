Nailed It: Build A Drone, A Robot, Or 3D Print One At The Maker's Asylum

Here are the details. This is a creative space especially equipped with tools, technology and labs for working on hardware, design, ideas and potential projects. It is for designers, engineers, architects, creators, healthcare professionals, musicians, really, attaching a designation is only a limitation.

If it sounds a tad vague to you, the resources available here are 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, electronics lab. There are all the prototyping tools needed for different skills such as robotics, bicycle-building and repair, woodworking, or open source computer-aided design.