Sea Food Cravings Sorted At Malvan Tadka!

We visited Malvan Tadka and it was one of the best experiences we have had. Starting with the ambience, it has all to offer that the cuisine demands. A proper coastal look. The staff was very well behaved and friendly. Talking about food it is recommended for seafood. So we ordered *Watermelon mojito* which was served chilled along with some mint and lime. *Long Ride B* A chocolate-based drink with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice-cream. A must recommend though. To begin with starters Their *Bhatti Ka murgh* was the star dish. A proper charred tandoor flavour and the taste was delicious. Also, the *Pomfret tawa fry* was good enough for a try. Crisp from the outside and tender from the inside a proper dish. In for the main course we had *Murg-Mussalam* along with some *Tandoori roti* Also, their flavored rice which they offer along with the murg-mussalam tasted amazing when combined together. To end up the meal we had one of the most recommended *Gadbad ice-cream* filled with exotic fruits, crushers, butterscotch ice-cream, and some fresh fruits added crunch to the dessert. Overall it is a restaurant which you must visit when in the look of the sea food and non-veg food. You will get apt service also good delicacies to try your hands on.