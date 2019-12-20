Groovin' Grooms: Manav Studio Has Bespoke Wedding Wear For Men

It's tough enough shopping for men as it is, but shopping for special occasions is even harder! Haven't we all found that men can be super nitpicky about what they want to wear? Stores like Manav Studio sort men out for their bespoke fashion needs. When it comes to colours, embellishments and sizing, it's always great to have the option of customizing. They offer loads of fabrics, cuts and patterns to choose from. They have Nawabi vests, kurtas, Afghani kurtas and so much more. We found that the range of silks was more vast than the range of cotton and cotton-silk wear, but we've got no complaints. The range starts at INR 699, for very basic kurta shirts and plain kurtas.