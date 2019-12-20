Suit Up: This Mulund Studio Has An Amazing Collection Of Suits And Kurtas For Men

Men, we have found you a classy store in Mulund, and you'll want to give budget a backseat and shop your heart out when you visit it. Manav Studio has been in the locality since quite a few years now and has been winning hearts with its collection locally. However, we thought it deserves some more publicity so we'll focus on its elegant variety in suits, kurtas, and sherwanis. The kurtas work for a casual prayer ceremony, or even a wedding. Starting at INR 2,000, they're available in cotton and silk, and the best part is that it doesn't cause any itching (since that's a common problem, and in case you're worried about that) The sherwanis come in different shades. There's a magenta sherwani with heavy zardozi work that we really loved. They start at INR 4,500 and are a great investment! So if you're tired of visiting the same old traditional shops, this one in Mulund, is a great find, or so we think. And you've gotta bookmark it.