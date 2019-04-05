Summer arrives with the king of fruits in tow, and suddenly we’re all about adding mango to almost everything that we eat. Ice creams, desserts, salads, even savoury dishes (please pass on that prawn mango curry, thank you!) undergo a makeover as mango makes its presence felt in menus all around. We picked our best dishes and made this list to help you get your fix of mango this summer. Take a look!
Love Mangoes? Here Are Some Of The Top Seasonal Picks This Summer
Garde Manger Café
This summer, head over to this healthy café to drink mango-loaded smoothies like the panacotta-mint smoothie blended with fresh mango that will have you cooled off in no time!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Churchgate Khao Galli
What we really, really need this summer is lots of hydration, and if it comes with a tang of raw mango in it, we’re more than excited to sip on these refreshing drinks. In as low as INR 20, you can get your hands on a cooling bottle of raw mango soda at this food street near Churchgate station.
Haji Ali Juice Centre
We love the season specials at Haji Ali Juice Centre, more so during summers because we can indulge in thick, creamy, sweet, refreshing mango fresh cream. In INR 280 you can enjoy a full cheat meal but hey, who’s counting calories? Mango season isn’t here to stay forever.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Farmer’s Café
This health café in Bandra is where you need to head to if you want to enjoy guilt free mango desserts this summer season. They have a mango festival where you can enjoy mango cakes, muffins and puddings. Do ask about their mango pancake which is vegan and gluten free.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Yauatcha Pâtisserie
If you’re in the mood to celebrate a special occasion with a mango dessert, head over to Yauatcha Pâtisserie to indulge in the Tropical Dome, a mango and white chocolate dessert available this season.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Jamjar Diner
Jamjar Diner is celebrating the mango season with a Mango Fiesta this summer. From the Mango Chilli Jargarita (a mango-flavoured margarita) to the indulgent Fresh Mango and Chocolate Ganache French Toast (yumm) to a refreshing fresh mango iced tea, there's so many options to choose from! The mango fest is on while the season lasts, so head on over.
The offer is available at Jamjar Diner Andheri and Jamjar Diner Bandra all through the mango season.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
