Love Mangoes? Here Are Some Of The Top Seasonal Picks This Summer

Jamjar Diner is celebrating the mango season with a Mango Fiesta this summer. From the Mango Chilli Jargarita (a mango-flavoured margarita) to the indulgent Fresh Mango and Chocolate Ganache French Toast (yumm) to a refreshing fresh mango iced tea, there's so many options to choose from! The mango fest is on while the season lasts, so head on over.

The offer is available at Jamjar Diner Andheri and Jamjar Diner Bandra all through the mango season.